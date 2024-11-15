Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans to Get Costlier for Heavy Data Users? Know What Company Official Says

In July, private telecom companies raised the prices of their recharge plans by 25%, sparking intense competition for affordable plans. Amidst this, a senior official from Vodafone Idea (Vi) has made a significant statement about introducing higher charges for heavy data users.

“Charging customers who use more data will ensure better returns for the telecom industry while maintaining connectivity for society as a whole,” said a senior Vodafone Idea official. Previously, the company had also indicated measures aimed at reducing its losses.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea announced its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported that while it initially lost customers to BSNL following the tariff hikes, this trend is now reversing, attributed to its improved network experience.

Speaking after the results, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshay Mundada said, “The Indian telecom sector is at a critical juncture. On one hand, significant investments are required to adopt new technologies and enhance data capabilities, while on the other, affordable tariffs are essential to ensure connectivity for all segments of society.”

Mundada emphasised the need for a balance, suggesting that charging heavy data users more could help the industry achieve reasonable returns on its substantial investments. He added, “The rationalisation of tariffs is necessary to recover the costs and sustain industry growth.”

This development comes as Vodafone Idea navigates the challenges of increased competition, rising costs, and evolving consumer expectations.