Watch US election results live from lock screen on Apple iPhone, iPad

San Francisco, Nov 5 As Americans began to cast their ballots to elect their next president, Apple News will bring live updates to iPhone and iPad users’ lock screens.

Starting late on Tuesday (US time), users will be able to have a Live Activity from Apple News that tracks the results of the election, reports Apple Insider.

“The Lock Screen will have a large, interactive widget that will launch to the latest election coverage, and the Dynamic Island will show the electoral count for each candidate continuously,” the report mentioned.

If you have the newer version of iPhone, you can keep tabs on the electoral count right in the Dynamic Island while doing other things on your phone.

The widget will be available on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches as votes in the US presidential and congressional elections are counted.

It’ll show the electoral count for Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, as well as Senate and House election results.

To get the updates on lock screen, the iPhone user needs to register. Open up Apple News and tap on the “Follow the 2024 election live” banner.

According to the report, Live Activities will appear on iPhone and iPad Lock Screens, but only devices with a Dynamic Island will get the special user interface (UI).

Apple Watch can show Live Activity data in the widget view as well.

Apple originally introduced Live Activities to take advantage of the Dynamic Island and present live, updated information to the user.

Meanwhile, more than 82 million voters had already cast their ballot in early voting either in-person or by post. This is more than 51 per cent of 158 million votes cast in the 2020 election.

If Harris prevails, she will become the first woman to win the presidency, and the first African American woman, the first Asian American and the first Indian American to rise to the top of American politics. If Trump wins, he will become only the second president in US history to lose the re-election after the first term and then win on the third try. The first was Grover Cleveland.

The winner must secure at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

