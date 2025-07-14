We’re excited, nervous: Family awaits safe return of India’s first ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi, July 14 As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), prepares to return to Earth, emotions are running high in his hometown. His family, filled with joy and pride, is also anxiously awaiting his safe landing as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is set to undock from the ISS on Monday at 4:30 P.M. IST.

The spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California around 3:00 P.M. IST on Tuesday.

Group Captain Shukla has spent 18 days in space as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) private spaceflight mission, becoming a symbol of India's growing presence in human space exploration.

Speaking ahead of his return, his sister Shuchi Mishra shared the emotional atmosphere at home: "We’re feeling superbly excited and nervous, just like it felt on the first day of his lift-off. There’s a sense of nervousness because this is such a crucial stage, it’s the final one. Once he splashes down safely, only then will we feel relieved and relaxed."

His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, echoed the family's collective prayers: "Today is the docking and tomorrow he returns. From the depths of our hearts, we pray that his mission is completed successfully and that he returns safely. We offer our prayers for his well-being and ask for blessings."

His mother, Asha Shukla, expressed joy and maternal concern: "We are feeling very happy, there is joy throughout the house. Everyone is delighted that he will be returning soon. We are praying that he returns safely from space and that the mission is successfully completed."

Earlier, during his farewell aboard the ISS, Group Captain Shukla reflected on his journey: "It has been an incredible journey. I did not imagine all this when I launched on Falcon 9 on the 25th, and I think it has been amazing, made incredible because of the people involved. The team standing behind me, you guys have made it really special for us to be here on the station. It has been an incredible joy to be here and to work alongside a bunch of professionals like you."

In a powerful message during his mission, he described India as seen from space: "Today's India looks ambitious from space, today’s India looks brave, today’s India looks confident, today’s India looks full of pride. And because of all these, I can say once again that today's India still looks better than the whole world."

As the world watches, and India holds its breath, all eyes are now on the final phase of his mission, his safe return to Earth.

