What Is X Money? Elon Musk-Owned Company to Launch New Payment System in 2025

The CEO of X (formerly Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, revealed that the platform will launch several new products in 2025, including the much-anticipated X Money payment system. She shared this announcement on her social media handle on Tuesday.

“In 2024, X changed the world,” her post read. “Now, YOU are the media! In 2025, X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok, and more.”

Alongside X Money, Yaccarino hinted at the launch of other products, including X TV. X has already undergone significant feature updates in 2024 following its rebranding from Twitter to X under Elon Musk. The new payment system is expected to include support for cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin.

What Is X Money?

Details about how the X Money payment system will work on the platform remain unclear. Experts speculate that users may exchange fiat currency for X Money on the platform. Although specifics are yet to be confirmed, its potential applications could include:

Subscribing to premium content on X.

Trading X Money for cryptocurrency.

Paying for enhanced visibility on the For-You page.

The inclusion of digital currencies and the overall implementation of X Money is expected to further diversify the platform's offerings in 2025.