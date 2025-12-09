What Netflix Told 300 Million Subscribers in Late-Night Email: ‘Nothing Is Changing Today’

Netflix sent an email to its over 300 million subscribers late at night after its deal with Warner Bros. In its mail, the streaming giant promised to its users that "nothing" would change in terms of entertainment following its mega $82.7 billion acquisition deal.

The mail with a letter received by subscribers just 24 hours after announcing the major deal that will give the streaming giant premium content from Warner Bros. film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO under its control. Email assured that both platforms will continue operating separately until the transaction process closes, which is estimated to take 12 to 18 months.

Also Read | Netflix to Acquire Warner Bros Studios and Streaming Assets in $72 Billion Mega Deal.

"We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals," the Netflix team wrote. "You'll hear from us when we have more to share."

Netflix's Help Centre located in its app showed the message, saying current subscription plans remain unchanged and Warner Bros content won't migrate to Netflix's platform suddenly, and it will take time.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called it an "anti-monopoly nightmare," while House representative Pramila Jayapal expressed concern that it would increase the subscription rates.

Netflix's Mail to Subscribers After Warner Bros Deal:

Welcoming Warner Bros. to Netflix

Hi [subscriber’s name],

We’ve recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe together with Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters.

What’s Changing?

Nothing is changing today. Both streaming services will continue to operate separately. We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. You’ll hear from us when we have more to share. In the meantime, we hope you’ll continue to enjoy watching as much as you want, whenever you want – all on your current membership plan.

We know you might have questions. Check out our Help Centre for more information or contact us at any time.

Thank you for choosing Netflix. We’re committed to bringing you more great series, films, games and live programming.

The Netflix team