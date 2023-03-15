"What will be left": Elon Musk worried about human future after launch of ChatGPT's successor GPT-4

ChatGPT's successor, the GPT-4 has been launched by Open AI and the new chatbot is more powerful and nuanced than its predecessor, OpenAI says. “GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.,” the company mentioned in the blog post announcing the arrival of GPT-4. The new chatbot has also already aced various examinations including GRE, LSAT, SATs and more. After OpenAI announced the development of its latest artificial intelligence language model, GPT-4, Elon Musk, CEO of Neuralink, tweeted his response to the news, expressing his concern about the potential impact of AI on the job market. In his tweet, Musk wrote, “What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink!”This comment sparked a flurry of responses on social media, with many people speculating about what the future may hold for human labour and the role of AI.

Musk has been a vocal critic of AI in the past, warning about the potential dangers of creating artificial intelligence that is more intelligent than humans. He has called for greater regulation and oversight of AI development, arguing that it could pose a threat to human civilisation. Musk has also been working on his own AI-related projects, including Neuralink, a company that is developing brain-computer interface technology. The aim of Neuralink is to enable humans to communicate directly with machines using their thoughts, potentially allowing for a closer integration between humans and AI. The development of GPT-4 has once again raised questions about the role of AI in society and the potential impact on the job market. Some experts have predicted that AI could lead to widespread job displacement, particularly in industries like transportation, manufacturing, and retail. However, others argue that AI will create new job opportunities and lead to greater economic growth. Elon Musk, who was one of the founders of ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, has criticised the AI chatbot on more than one occasion. The Tesla CEO had previously slammed ChatGPT for being ‘too woke’ and had also said that AI being woke could turn out to be ‘deadly’. He also termed ChatGPT’s alleged bias towards conservatives as ‘concerning’. He had also taken a dig at Microsoft and had said that the tech giant had turned OpenAI 'all about profits' while the company was not about that at all.

