Whatsapp bans over 18 lakh Indian accounts in March

More than 18 lakh WhatsApp accounts in India were banned in March. Giving this information, the company said that action has been taken against these accounts under the new IT Rules 2021. In March, there were 597 complaints against 74 accounts, according to WhatsApp. More than 18 lakh accounts have been banned in India at one go. Find out the details on the basis of which WhatsApp has banned these accounts.

A spokesman for WhatsApp said: "As per the new IT rules 2021, we have published our report for the month of March 2022. In this report, WhatsApp has informed about this. The spokesman said the number of people we have dealt with since we received the number of complaints. A WhatsApp spokesperson said that 18 lakh 5 thousand WhatsApp accounts were banned in March. The company has taken action against accounts that deal with abusive language. Accounts of negative feedback against users have also been banned due to the report features provided in the app. According to the company, the company has been investing in artificial intelligence, data science and experts for the past few years. Because, the platform should be safe for the users. In February this year, WhatsApp banned 14.26 lakh accounts during the operation.

