WhatsApp beta finally brings support to iOS 15

San Francisco, March 27 Meta-owned WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.7.0.76, which finally brings support to iOS 15.

According toAWABetaInfo, WhatsApp indirectly supports some iOS 15 features, but that did not mean the app was 100 per cent ready for the iPhone's latest operating system, reports 9To5Mac.

For example, after months of testing, WhatsApp for iOS now shows profile photos in notifications and is also supporting focus mode, but only with this latest beta, the company is readying full support to iOS 15.

Another change, the toolbar is totally dark if no other UI elements are close to it, which shows WABetaInfo.

The publication said the same applies to the Settings.

It should not take long until WhatsApp finally supports iOS 15. More features are coming after the release of this future update, the report said.

The company is also readying multi-device support 2.0, which will likely bring the long-awaited iPad app.

In addition, WhatsApp beta for Android is already supporting messages reactions, which should arrive soon for iOS beta testers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor