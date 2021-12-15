Whatsapp brings new voice message preview feature

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is bringing new features to make chatting more fun for its users. This is a great feature. A special feature has been introduced for voice messages and this feature will give you the option of voice preview. Users will be able to listen before sending a voice message on WhatsApp. This will help you to send the right voice message. WhatsApp's voice messaging feature is popular. This allows voice messaging and listening. After recording the voice message on WhatsApp, it could not be heard again till now. But now the new feature allows users to listen before sending a voice message. For this you need to open a person or group chat on WhatsApp. After opening the chat, touch the microphone and slide up to lock hands-free recording. You can then record the voice. When the recording is done, tap Stop.

You can now make a recording by tapping Play. Users can listen to any part of the recording through time stamp. If you do not like the recording, you can delete the voice message by tapping on Trash. If you like the voice message, you can send it to other users by clicking on send. To save a message, we first save the number in the mobile. However, you can easily message through WhatsApp even without saving the number. Let's find out how ...

You can do this without saving the number of WhatsApp messages

- First, open the web browser on the phone.

- Then paste the link http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx into the address bar.

- Enter the contact number by entering the country code in place of xxxxxxxxxx. - Now click on Enter button in the phone.

- Then a page will open on the phone screen. On which a green message button appears.

- Clicking on it will open Direct WhatsApp.

- From here you can message directly to the person whose number is not saved.