WhatsApp disruptions reported in India, Meta says working to restore servces soon

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform was down for several users in India on Tuesday with people unable to send or receive messages on their devices.

According to Downdetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT.

Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore @WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." - a Meta Company Spokesperson said.

According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours.

Mewnwhile, People headed to Twitter to complain and check if others were facing similar issues.

Some of the reactions were hilarious.

Here's another quirky message.

According to Downdetector, 70 per cent WhatsApp users reported issues in sending messages, while 24 per cent had issues in server connection and 7 per cent said they were facing app issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

