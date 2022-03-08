WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp working on poll feature, check how it will work

WhatsApp is working on a new feature. This will be the new 'Poll Feature' for the WhatsApp group. In this, group poll means voting. This new feature of WhatsApp will allow users to select groups and vote on topics related to them. This feature will be available first for iPhone users and then for Android and desktop users. When will this new feature come out is not yet known.

Poll feature can only be used in groups. This cannot be used in private chat, as there are only two users. This feature prompts you to enter a voting question to send to the WhatsApp group. Other details are not yet available as this feature is still being developed. But according to reports, it has been confirmed that WhatsApp is set to launch a poll feature soon.

In this you can vote, ask questions and vote for other answers. Voting will only be available in the WhatsApp group and will be end-to-end encrypted. Only members of the group can see your answers, polls and results.

WhatsApp is now rolling out settings to manage this feature. Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is adding new features to make it more interactive and hyper. Changes are needed to stay up to date with the competition.

