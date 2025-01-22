WhatsApp Now Lets You Share Status Updates to Facebook and Instagram Stories via Meta’s Account Center

You can now link your WhatsApp account to Meta's Accounts Center, allowing you to share WhatsApp status directly to Facebook or Instagram Stories. This feature enables you to log in to multiple Meta apps, such as Instagram and Facebook, with a single account. It is optional and initially disabled. The primary purpose of this feature is to streamline your use of various Meta apps.

If you frequently update your WhatsApp status and also use Instagram or Facebook, you can share your status across these platforms without posting separately, saving you time and effort while keeping you connected with friends.

With this account login feature, you can easily access WhatsApp and other Meta apps, especially when switching devices or logging out. Although optional, Meta plans to enhance this feature in the future to help manage your avatar and share AI stickers across apps.

Meta emphasizes user privacy, stating that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption secures your messages and calls. Connecting to the Account Center will not compromise your security.

To connect WhatsApp to the Account Center:

1. Update your app: Ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings: Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings.

3. Find Options: Look for the option to add your account in the Account Center. If it's not visible, it may not be available in your region yet.

4. Link your account: Select this option and follow the instructions. Log in with your Meta account if needed.

5. Adjust sharing settings: Choose how you want to share updates, such as allowing WhatsApp statuses to be posted to Facebook or Instagram.

6. Remove if not needed: If you wish to disable this feature, go to Settings and unlink it from the Account Center.