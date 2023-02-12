WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on iOS beta

San Francisco, Feb 12 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, on iOS beta.

With the new feature, beta users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight app and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out this feature on Android beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta, making it easier for users to better describe groups.

