WhatsApp Testing 'Chat With Us' Feature for Human Support on Web App

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps, continually upgrades itself with new features to enhance user experience. India has the largest number of WhatsApp users globally, with approximately 535.8 million monthly active users as of 2024. And with so many people using the app, every now and then, people face issues with it. However, in places like India particularly, we are used to picking up calls on customer care in case of an issue with a device, gadget or any appliance we own. To combat this issue WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will bring access to human support on the web app.

The blog reports that WhatsApp is using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce response times and enhance customer support. The platform is exploring ways to give users direct access to support, making it easier to resolve their issues. Currently, the mobile app lacks a direct contact option for customer care, offering only a Help Centre with FAQs. The web app also does not allow interaction with a human agent, but it does have a Contact Us option for submitting issues via an in-app chat or email. A WhatsApp representative will then respond, often through an AI chat.

With the upcoming feature, users will have the option to connect with a human agent for support. If an AI chat resolves the issue, that's sufficient; otherwise, users can escalate the conversation to a human for further assistance. According to a screenshot from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a "Chat With Us" feature in the help section of the desktop app.