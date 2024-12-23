WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Android Phones from January 1, 2025; Check Details

WhatsApp will discontinue support for millions of Android phones at the start of the new year, as it phases out support for older operating systems. This annual update means that the app will no longer be compatible with certain older devices, preventing access to new features and, in some cases, addressing security concerns.

If you're still using the Android KitKat version, this update is crucial. WhatsApp will end its support for the decade-old operating system starting January 1, 2025. This means devices running KitKat will no longer support the app. To continue using WhatsApp, users must either upgrade their operating system or switch to a newer device.

WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Phones from January 1, 2025

From January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer work on several older smartphones across major brands. The affected devices include:

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

Motorola: Moto G, Razr HD, Moto E (2014)

Keeping WhatsApp updated is crucial for accessing new features and maintaining security. Regular updates from the company address bugs that could otherwise lead to vulnerabilities, potentially disrupting the app's functionality and exposing personal information to risks. Neglecting updates not only hampers the user experience but also increases the likelihood of data breaches.