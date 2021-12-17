WhatsApp will now allow group admins to delete messages sent by participants

WhatsApp, the most used messaging app in the world, will soon offer a new feature. WhatsApp admin will now get new rights. The company is working on a new update. Admin will be able to delete messages from any member of the group after the latest update. Therefore, it is up to the admin to decide which message to put in the group and which to delete. Testing of this feature has been started. This feature will soon be available to users. According to Wabetainfo, the company has released beta version 2.22.1.1 for this feature. This allows the admin to delete messages sent to other members of the group. All admins of the group will have the right to delete all messages.

When a group admin deletes a message, WhatsApp displays an indicator on the screen. This message has been deleted by an admin (This was removed by an admin), a notification will be displayed by WhatsApp. This will allow other members of the group to know who deleted the message. The new feature will give the admin extra privileges. This will make it easier for the group admin to delete obscene and offensive messages.