WhatsApp's new feature, currently only few users can take advantage

WhatsApp always launches new features for the users. These new features allow users to take advantage of maximum features. Now we are going to inform you about one such new feature. But not all users can take advantage of this feature. Currently this new feature is only available for beta users.

According to reports, WhatsApp has used this feature in the iOS beta version. This new feature is 22.2.72 update. For this, users need to go to settings and click on after managing notification. In terms of the design of this feature, the Message Reaction feature will give users the option to send different emojis on a single message.

This new feature of WhatsApp has come in iOS beta version. After some testing, this feature will be available to all users. For the first time, it will be available in a stable version for iOS users. To take advantage of this new feature, users have to go through the settings of WhatsApp Beta. Here you can take advantage of this feature by clicking on Reaction Notification. To use this feature, both users need to go to settings and update this feature.

In the case of Android OS, WhatsApp recently introduced a draw tool offering a new pencil option. This feature allows users to design any image or video. This update is currently being processed.