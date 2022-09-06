Wipro GE Healthcare launches its first 'Made in India" AI enabled Cath lab'

Bengaluru, Sep 6 AGE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of its first 'Made in India', 'AI-powered' Cath lab - Optima IGS 320.

Built at Wipro GE Healthcare's new factory launched under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme in Bengaluru, the Optima IGS 320, is the first neural network-based interventional image chain, a company release stated.

Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare said: "Our mission is to move from health care to healthy ageing and that can be accomplished with predictive, preventative, personalised medicine. The rising complexity of patient profiles and shifting disease patterns is making the need of personalized care even more vital and Artificial Intelligence solutions have the potential to transform the patient care pathway.

"With our 'Made in India' AI-enabled Cath lab, we aim to drive intelligent imaging to support cardiologists and patients with customised treatment protocols and therapies and enable access to quality healthcare across all of India."

The new generation of interventional imaging software in Optima IGS 320 enables clinical versatility to guide sophisticated non-invasive procedures with greater precision. Automating the typically complex process with AutoRight helps reduce the burden on interventionalists and may increase their attention on the procedure, the company stated.

Srikanth Suryanarayanan, Head - Imaging, GE Healthcare South Asia said: "This 'industry-first' Cath lab has a new generation of interventional imaging software that enables clinical versatility to guide sophisticated, non-invasive procedures with greater precision and reduced risk. Our aim is to reduce the burden on interventionalists, increasing their attention on procedures, so that they can utilize every second to bring their clinical expertise to treating patients."

Earlier this year, Wipro GE Healthcare launched its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner - the first product that was designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, at the newly launched Wipro GE Healthcare Medical Devices Manufacturing plant. Optima IGS320 is the second product being launched at the new factory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor