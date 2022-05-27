Woman claims 40k dollars credit card fraud after losing Apple watch

When it comes to smartwatches, the name Apple Watch comes first. Apple Watch is known for its stylish design and great features. It is alleged that the woman was defrauded of around Rs 31 lakh. The woman lost her Apple Watch and within a few hours, 40,000 dollars disappeared from her account. A woman in the US has claimed that she lost her Apple Watch during a ride at Disney World in Florida. After which she lost a large amount from her account. According to the WWW report, the complaint filed with the police stated that she had lost her Hermes Edition Apple Watch. The watch was priced at 1300 dollars. The woman's credit card was linked to the watch. The credit limit of that card was unlimited.

The woman deactivated all her credit cards as soon as she noticed the credit card fraud. According to the report, the Apple Watch locks automatically after being removed from the wrist. You have to insert a pin to remove the lock. Payment can then be made. As such, Apple Watch reduces the risk of credit card fraud. There is a lot of talk about this right now.