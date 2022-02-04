Wordle - the latest viral game on internet

Remember checking your daily newspaper and then spending hours solving crossword puzzles? Well, with time and with the advent of technology, a similar digital game called 'Wordle' has now taken the world by storm -- especially Twitterati.

Wordle has been trending all across Twitter with little green, yellow, and grey-coloured square emojis being a part of many tweets over the past few months. If you are not well-versed with it, don't worry. It's just a simple game that gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. Only one Wordle appears each day.

All thanks to New York developer Josh Wardle for creating this game and helping people to beat their pandemic blues.

A few days ago, the New York Times announced that it had acquired the popular e-game, which was released to the public in October 2021.

Currently, Wordle is available to play online only. It is accessed via the webpage www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle.

All you have to do is to visit the Wordle website, where you will be greeted by 5-wide by a 6-long grid of empty, white boxes. Each box can hold one letter, and so you guess at the answer by typing in a five-letter word and pressing Enter, Mashable reported.

There aren't any clues upfront, so any five-letter word will do as an initial guess. That's where the game of Wordle really starts. When you send a guess along, the color of each letter's box changes. If it turns green, that letter is in the daily word and you've placed it in the right spot.

If it turns yellow, the letter is in the word but you have it in the wrong position. If the box turns grey, it means the letter isn't in the word at all. Iterestingly, everyone is playing the same puzzle every day.

Also, it has been observed that Wordle uses US-English spellings instead of UK-English. This enraged a lot of UK-based Wordle players when one day, the word to guess was FAVOR.

Wordle is expected to have an official app soon. Till then keep scratching your head online to guess a five-letter word per day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor