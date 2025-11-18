X, ChatGPT, several other sites face disruption; netizens complain of outage

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Several users complained about facing disruptions while using popular sites such as ChatGPT and X on Tuesday evening.

"Seems like cloudflare is down and now you cannot even open ChatGPT or Claude.. very rare... what's going on..? a user wrote online.

The disruption likely occurred due to a Cloudflare outage.

Cloudflare, which is a widely used content delivery network (CDN) and internet security service designed to improve your website's speed, confirmed a widespread issue affecting multiple services, ensuring users that company's working on fixing the problem. They also noted that its own dashboard and API were also impacted

"Our support portal is currently experiencing issues, and as such customers might encounter errors viewing or responding to support cases. Responses on customer inquiries are not affected, and customers can still reach us via live chat (Business and Enterprise) through the Cloudflare Dashboard, or via the emergency telephone line (Enterprise). We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem," Cloudflare posted on its site.

"We are continuing working on restoring service for application service customers," Cloudfare informed on its official site.

As they worked towards fixing the situation, the shut down led to a meme fest online.

Platforms like Spotify, Canva and Downdetector were also impacted.

