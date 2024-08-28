X Down: Downdetector Reports Global Outage of Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform, Formerly Known as Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) faced global outages on Wednesday, August 29, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed over 700 people reported outages in India at around 9 am (IST), while 27,700 reports of outages in the US as of 11:15 PM ET were reported by the website.

Outage detecting website, in India almost 71% of the app users and 27% desktop users say they are affected by the outage.

News agency Reuters said, outage tracking website Downdetector.com. showed over 3,300 reports of issues using X were reported from Canada, while 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11:20 PM ET. The cause of the outage is still unknown. However, X has not issued any official statement over the outage that affects globally.

What's the Issue?

While the exact reason behind the outage is still uncertain, while users on social media reported that while accessing the platform, they saw a message that says, 'Something went wrong. Try again'. The company is yet to acknowledge the outage.