X Down: Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform Faces Global Outage for Some Users

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reported outrage for many users across the globe, including in India, on Saturday, September 7. Many say they are unable to load tweets as it appears that the "post aren't loading right now" message appears on the mobile and desktop screens.

However, X Crop has not issued any update or statement regarding the recent outage. According to the outage tracking site Downdetector.com. Showed more than 7,743 reports of outages in the US at around 10:30 am ET (1426 GMT), while in India, around 400 people reported glitches while using the microblogging app and website at around 8 pm local time Mumbai (IST).

Downdetector Report on X Down

X is down. Reply if you can see this. pic.twitter.com/bx4qLwwtHT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2024