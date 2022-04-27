Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G with 120W fast charging launched in India

Xiaomi’s new-gen Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has debuted in India. Key features of the smartphone include 120W fast charging and three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in 8GB RAM+ 256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB storage. The phone has a velvet matte finish at the back, though this is glass at the back. But the texture is different. It comes with a metal camera island. The phone has curved back and display as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with Corning Gorilla Victus on the front. It comes in three colours: Black, Mauve and Blue. The phone has a big 6.73-inch 2K display, this is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The flagship phone will go on sale from May 2 at a starting price of Rs 62,999.The prices are: Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM option, while the 12GB RAM option will cost Rs 66,999. There’s also Rs 6,000 discount for ICICI Bank cards. Xiaomi is hosting a Mi fan sale on May 1, where users who wish to exchange an older Mi or Redmi Note phone will get further discount if they wish to purchase the new flagship phone. This phone gets to a 100 per cent with the boost charge mode on in just 18 minutes.