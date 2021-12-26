Xiaomi 12 to feature 32MP front camera

Beijing, Dec 26 Smartphone brand Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12 will feature a 32MP front camera.

The company took to microblogging site Weibo to announce the specification of its upcoming Xiaomi 12's front camera which is revealed to be a 32MP sensor, reports GizmoChina.

According to Xiaomi, this beauty filter uses an advanced pixel-level skin rejuvenation based on a generative adversarial network (GAN), which reconstructs the skin details on a pixel level to give the skin a fresh, younger look.

For those unaware, GANs are algorithmic architectures that use two neural networks, pitting one against the other (thus the "adversarial") to generate new, synthetic instances of data that can pass for real data.

They are used widely in image generation, video generation, and voice generation.

Xiaomi had earlier announced that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be released together on December 28.

The former will be featuring a 1080p 6.28-inch display and will be the first compact flagship from the company in quite a long time.

Both of the models are also rumoured to be joined by the Xiaomi 12X and the MIUI 13 software skin.

