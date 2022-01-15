Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens

By IANS | Published: January 15, 2022 05:36 PM2022-01-15T17:36:06+5:302022-01-15T17:50:08+5:30

Beijing, Jan 15 Smartphone brand Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra might come with a quad-camera ...

Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens | Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens

Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens

Next

Beijing, Jan 15 Smartphone brand Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra might come with a quad-camera setup and one of the lenses will be a 5x periscope camera.

According to GizmoChina, if the Xiaomi 12 Ultra gets a 5x periscope telephoto lens, it will be one of the first few phones to get it in the market.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution.

The report mentioned that there won't be a secondary screen like its predecessor. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a crazy fast 120W wired fast charging solution.

The phone may have fast wireless charging, similar to its sibling, the Xiaomi 12.

A recent report said that the smartphone will boast a 50MP main Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, a 48MP lens with 5x zooming capability and lastly a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :SnapdragonGen