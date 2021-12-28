Xiaomi reportedly patents clamshell flip phone

Beijing, Dec 28 Smartphone brand Xiaomi has reportedly patented a smartphone that is likely be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.

According to GSMArena, the company has patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras, the report said.

The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side, it added.

A lot of other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Huawei and Samsung already have products in this category.

Recently, Huawei has unveiled a clamshell-style folding smartphone P50 Pocket that comes with a circular, 1-inch external display for quick access to notifications and widgets.

Meanwhile, a recent report by GizmoChina said that Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on the third-generation Moto Razr flip foldable smartphone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor