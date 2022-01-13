Years later, key challenges still haunt Musk's Tesla in India

New Delhi, Jan 13 Elon Musk, who has been trying to launch Tesla in India for the past couple of years, is still haunted by the "key challenges" at the governments end that have grounded his electric cars from running on domestic roads.

Despite the government luring him with various schemes and promises and repeated "come and manufacture/assemble your cars here" calls from the top ministers, Musk is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government".

What are those key challenges that have stopped Tesla from taking concrete steps to finally roll out the most-coveted electric car for its fans in India?

According to industry experts, the main challenge for Tesla to enter the Indian market is import duty.

With a $39,990 global price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakhs.

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor