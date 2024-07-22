YouTube Down: Google’s Video Streaming Site & App not Working for Some Users in India

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2024 04:13 PM2024-07-22T16:13:12+5:302024-07-22T16:13:45+5:30

YouTube is reportedly down for several users in India. Reports of the outage surfaced this morning, with many users ...

YouTube Down: Google’s Video Streaming Site & App not Working for Some Users in India | YouTube Down: Google’s Video Streaming Site & App not Working for Some Users in India

YouTube Down: Google’s Video Streaming Site & App not Working for Some Users in India

YouTube is reportedly down for several users in India. Reports of the outage surfaced this morning, with many users taking to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration and seek answers. According to Downdetector, major cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are among the affected areas reporting issues with the video streaming platform.

The outage that emerged today is impacting several users in India. While some are able to access the site without issues, others are facing difficulties loading videos or accessing the platform altogether.

After witnessing several posts and trending hashtags on YouTube Down, the company has posted on the official @TeamYouTube (Twitter account), stating, “thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!”

Open in app
Tags :YoutubeYoutubeYouTube Downgoogle