YouTube Down: Google’s Video Streaming Site & App not Working for Some Users in India

YouTube is reportedly down for several users in India. Reports of the outage surfaced this morning, with many users taking to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration and seek answers. According to Downdetector, major cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are among the affected areas reporting issues with the video streaming platform.

YouTube is Down ... uploaded videos are not showing in feed @YouTube@YouTubeIndia — Harshit Yadav (@HarshitYoung) July 22, 2024

Seems YouTube is down. What the hell this is. — Ikram Raja (@ikramraja_92) July 22, 2024

The outage that emerged today is impacting several users in India. While some are able to access the site without issues, others are facing difficulties loading videos or accessing the platform altogether.

thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 22, 2024

After witnessing several posts and trending hashtags on YouTube Down, the company has posted on the official @TeamYouTube (Twitter account), stating, “thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!”