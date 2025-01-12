YouTube Premium Free for 2 Years for JioFiber and JioAirFiber Users

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has announced an exciting offer for JioFiber and JioAirFiber users. Jio is providing its customers with a special offer—two years of free YouTube Premium subscription. YouTube Premium is a paid service that typically costs Rs 149 per month. With Jio’s offer, users can save approximately Rs 3,600 over two years, making it an excellent opportunity for subscribers.

What Is the Offer?

Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for its customers. Under this scheme, users subscribing to specific JioFiber and JioAirFiber plans will get YouTube Premium membership completely free for 24 months (2 years). With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy several benefits, including ad-free video streaming, video downloads, background music playback, and access to over 100 million songs on YouTube Music Premium.

Which Plans Are Eligible for This Offer?

The offer is available for the following plans:

Rs 888

Rs 1,199

Rs 1,499

Rs 2,499

Rs 3,499

Users subscribing to any of these plans will receive 24 months of YouTube Premium subscription free of charge. The offer is valid starting from January 11.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Infocomm Set to Launch IPO, Aims to Raise Rs 40,000 Crore in 2025: Report.

How to Activate the Offer?

To activate this offer, follow these steps:

Open the MyJio App.

Look for the YouTube Premium banner.

Click on the banner and log in with your YouTube account to activate the subscription.

This service can be accessed on all devices, including Jio’s set-top box.