YouTube TV hits 5 mn subscribers in 5 years

San Francisco, July 13 Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has announced that YouTube TV is celebrating 5 million subscribers and testers in five years.

The company thanked its audience and said "we are grateful to everyone who has been part of the adventure that is YouTube TV for the past five years".

"When we launched YouTube TV five years ago, we wanted to make watching TV even more enjoyable featuring a modern product experience without all the commitments, equipment fees and hassle," Christian Oestlien, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube TV and Connected TV, said in a blogpost.

"Today, we are humbled that five million of you are currently on this journey with us," Oestlien added.

The company mentioned that they almost settled on calling YouTube TV, which was launched in February 2017, "YouTube Air".

It also said that YouTube TV is available nationwide with more than 100 channels, and features such as unlimited cloud DVR space, Spanish-language content offerings, and a family plan.

As per the report, Formula 1 has grown in popularity among YouTube TV members over the past year.

"YouTube TV has also been home to a dedicated and passionate audience of sports fans. We are proud to have a robust sports offering, from basketball, baseball and football to add-ons such as 4K Plus and Sports Plus," Oestlien said.

