Zomato extends financial help, job to ill-fated delivery executive's family

New Delhi, Jan 13 Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday extended his condolences and extended financial assistance and job to the family of its delivery partner Salil Tripathi, who died in a road incident last week.

Tripathi died after being allegedly hit by a police constable in a road incident in New Delhi's Rohini on Saturday night.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident," Goyal wrote on Twitter to express his condolence for the delivery partner.

"We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this," he added.

Goyal mentioned the company is helping the family with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh.

"...and depending on what the family needs going further, we will continue to support them in every possible way," he said.

"After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run the household, and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward," he added.

In addition to the above, Zomato employees have collectively contributed Rs 12 lakh towards the family's future.

"We are also very grateful for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil's family," Goyal said.

"Needless to say, we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time," he added.

Not only Goyal but many people across the country have come forward to help Tripathi's wife financially.

