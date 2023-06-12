"23 is a number...": Rafael Nadal sends special message for Novak Djokovic

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his record-breaking 23rd major title after his triumph in the French Open 2023.

Serbian tennis great Djokovic set a new benchmark in men's tennis as he clinched a record 23rd Grand Slam major title by overpowering Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. The history maker managed to overcome Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim the third Roland Garros title in his decorated career.

Nadal, who has won the French Open fourteen times missed this year's tournament owing to an injury, praised Djokovic "on this amazing achievement" on Twitter after the game.

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

Many congrats for the and for the new record! @DjokerNole https://t.co/Yuyvg5YNtB— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 11, 2023

By winning all four major tournaments in the same season, Djokovic has already achieved half of the Grand Slam.

Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great champion all the way. https://t.co/vY003Jj6Iu— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 11, 2023

Rod Laver (1962 and 1969), the last person to accomplish that record, likewise expressed his admiration for the Serbian.

