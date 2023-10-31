37th National Games: Karnataka boys stun UP, march into tennis final

Fatorda, (Goa), Oct 31 The Karnataka boys team stunned second seeds Uttar Pradesh to march into the final of the tennis event of the 37th National Games being played at the Multi-purpose Ground here on Tuesday.

In the semifinal played here on Tuesday, the unseeded Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh 2-1.

Adil Kalyanpur, who played the first singles, fought brilliantly but lost 3-6, 3-6 to Siddharth Vishwakarma. However, S.D Prajwal Dev kept his state team in the hunt with a brilliant win over the fancied Sidharth Rawat in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

In the deciding doubles tie, Prajwal and Adil then combined to beat a strong doubles pair of Vishwakarma and Rawat with a 6-3, 7-5 win.

In the final, Karnataka will face the winners of the other semifinal between Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Karnataka had upset the 3rd-seeded Services team to secure their spot in the semifinals.

After Suraj Prabodh had lost to Ishaque Eqbal 4-6, 2-6, Prajwal levelled the tie with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Rishab Agrawal. In the deciding doubles match, Prajwal and Adil combined to oust Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

The women’s team had ended their campaign with a quarterfinal loss against Tamil Nadu.

