Aakruti, Sohini clinch National Tennis doubles' title

New Delhi, Oct 13 Maharashtra's Aakruti Narayan and Odisha's Sohini Mohanty displayed supreme coordination in the finals of the ongoing National Tennis Championship 2023 to clinch the girls doubles U-16 title at the DLTA Complex, here on Friday.

Aakruti & Sohini made a positive start to the final and took some early points before getting the better of Nainika Bendram & Ishi Mahewari 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets and finishing the prestigious tournament with a glittering trophy.

In the boys doubles U-16 final, the duo of Vraj Gohil of Gujarat and Maharashtra's Samarth Sahita overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) by 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets to take the title home.

Meanwhile, the boys doubles U-14 category saw Hruthik Katakam of Telangana & Haryana's Tavish Pahawa beating Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5 to win the Fenesta Nationals title. West Bengal's Aleena Farid and Odisha's Aradhyaa Verma defeated Aahan & Akansha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1 as they clinched the girls doubles U-14 trophy.

Top-seed Hruthik extended his winning run in the boys singles U-14 category as well and defeated Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the final. Haryana's Anandita Upadhyay beat Aleena Farid by 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semis of the girls singles U-14 category.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's Thirumurugan V overcame Prabir Chavda 6-4, 6-4 to get one step closer to the title in the boys singles U-16 category. Delhi's Aishi Bisht also notched up a big victory by 6-1, 6-4 against Laxmi Dandu of Telangana to reach the finals of the girls singles U-16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor