Alcaraz overcomes Medvedev to set blockbuster Wimbledon final clash against Djokovic 

London [UK], July 15 : The rising prince in the world of tennis king Carlos Alcaraz is set to challenge the tennis king vs Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both won straight-set in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday under a closed roof on Centre Court, setting up a blockbuster final pitting the world No.1 (Alcaraz) against No.2 (Djokovic).

Djokovic, 36, is reached a record 35th major final, having won 23 of his previous 34 clashes, tying Serena Williams with the Open Era (since 1968) record. A win on Sunday would tie him for the all-time record in the sport.

Alcaraz on the other hand, will try to change that. The Spaniard defeated No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev in their semifinal encounter by 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the grand men's finale on Friday.

Against Medvedev, the World No. 1 utilised the drop shot to its full extent on London’s lawns, which left his 27-year-old opponent exposed to a deep-court position.

The top seed broke Medvedev's serve six times in a dominant one-hour, 49-minute display. With this victory, Alcaraz drew level with Medvedev on the most matches won on Tour this year.

Alcaraz will look to take his revenge on Djokovic after the Serbian defeated the Spaniard in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last month.

While talking about the challenge that lies ahead of him in the Wimbledon final Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.com, "It is going to be incredibly difficult but I will fight. I believe in myself and I will believe that I can beat him here. He hasn't lost on this court since 2013, so it is going to be a really tough challenge for me. I dream since I started playing to play a final here and it is even more special playing against Novak. It is a final. There is no time to be afraid, be tired. I will go for it."

