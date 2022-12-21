Andy Murray admits he is one 'big injury' away from retirement

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said that he will continue to compete as long as his body remains in good shape but added that he is one "big injury" away from retirement.

Murray, the former world number one, is currently ranked 49th in the ATP rankings after suffering many injuries throughout his career, including hip surgery in 2018 and 2019.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Skysports quoted Murray as saying.

"But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that," said the 35-year-old.

Murray said he is in good shape now ahead of the upcoming Grand Slam Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne from January 16-29.

"I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well," Murray said.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year," he further added.

Murray predicts lots of competitive edge as Team Scotland takes on Team England in the Battle of the Brits this week.

"All of the players that are here are very competitive. You've got myself, Jamie, Neal and Joe have all been number one in the world," Murray said.

"It's a little bit like the Laver Cup; it was an event that was seen as being an exhibition, but when you get there and you're playing in front of a big crowd and you're surrounded by the people that you're surrounded by, it whets your competitive instincts. All of the players will be giving their best to win the matches," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

