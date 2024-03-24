Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur bow out in Miami; Elena Rybakina storms past Taylor Townsend

Miami [US], March 24 : The World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.6 Ons Jabeur crashed out of the Miami Open after suffering defeats in their respective matches.

Anhelina Kalinina defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the third round, earning the second Top 5 win of her career. Jabeur, who has been battling to rediscover her form this season, was knocked out in the second round by Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

No.3 Elena Rybakina survived the Day 5 upset bug by defeating American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4 to progress to the Round of 16. Rybakina, a finalist here last year, will next face No.17 seed Madison Keys.

To secure the victory, Kalinina played contained tennis. She faced 42 wins from the Sabalenka racquet, but the defending Australian Open champion made 55 unforced errors. Both players had 11 break points, but Kalinina converted six vs Sabalenka's five.

Kalinina rallied from a breakdown in the first set to take an early lead, but Sabalenka dominated the second set to force a decision. Kalinina took an early 4-0 lead and won in two hours and two minutes. She will face Yulia Putintseva in the round of 16.

Katie Boulter of Britain also rode the tide of shocks, upsetting No.11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3. She will face Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16, as the three-time champion defeated No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 7-5.

