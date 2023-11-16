ATP Finals: Sinner into semis; How Djokovic can qualify to last-four?

Turin, Nov 16 Jannik Sinner qualified for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Thursday when Hubert Hurkacz won the second set of his match against Novak Djokovic.

Sinner is the first Italian to reach the last four of the season-ending prestigious event.

Djokovic however defeated Hurkacz but his semi-final fate is now in Sinner's hands. If the Italian defeats Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday night, Djokovic will finish second in Green Group and move on to the semifinal.

If Rune beats Sinner, the Dane will win the Green group and the home favourite Sinner will qualify second, eliminating Djokovic, who has not been ousted in ATP Finals group play since 2019, reports ATP.

Green Group qualification scenarios say regardless of score, if Djokovic defeats Hurkacz and Sinner defeats Rune, then Sinner wins the group and Djokovic qualifies second.

If Djokovic defeats Hurkacz in three sets and Rune defeats Sinner in two sets, then Rune wins the group and Sinner qualifies 2nd.

If Djokovic defeats Hurkacz in 3 sets and Rune defeats Sinner in 3 sets, then Rune wins the group and Sinner qualifies 2nd.

In the Red Group, Daniil Medvedev has qualified, but it has not yet been determined if he will finish first or second in the group. Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev both have an opportunity to qualify, while Andrey Rublev has been eliminated from contention.

