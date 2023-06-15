ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

By IANS | Published: June 15, 2023 10:21 AM 2023-06-15T10:21:03+5:30 2023-06-15T13:46:07+5:30

Den Bosch (Netherlands), June 15 Italy's Jannik Sinner passed his first test in the 2023 grass-court season with ...

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener | ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Next

Den Bosch (Netherlands), June 15 Italy's Jannik Sinner passed his first test in the 2023 grass-court season with flying colours, beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Libema Open here.

The big-serving Bublik posed a big test for Sinner first up in his grass court season opener but the second seed nullified the threat for a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Sinner managed to convert three of his 12 break points to earn an 84-minute win in his second-round clash with Bublik, who is a two-time ATP Tour finalist on grass.

Sinner is now 11-0 in opening matches at tour-level events this season. The 21-year-old is relatively inexperienced on grass, on which he holds a 5-5 record, but the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist again demonstrated how effective his ferocious groundstrokes can be on the surface with a classy performance against Bublik.

Sinner's quarterfinal opponent will be Emil Ruusuvuori after the Finn notched a hard-earned 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 triumph against seventh seed Ugo Humbert. It will be Ruusuvuori's second tour-level quarter-final of the season, with Sinner his opponent in both. The Italian prevailed in straight sets in the pair's last-eight clash in Miami in March.

In other matches on Wednesday, American Mackenzie McDonald stunned third-seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 while 11th-seeded Australian Rinky Hijikata defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : American mackenzie mcdonald American mackenzie mcdonald Den bosch Alexander bublik The Netherlands Netherlands Miami Miami Gardens The University Of Miami Netherlands Embassy Netherlands Business Support Office Netherlands Football Federation Inter Miami Inter Miami Cf