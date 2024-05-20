ATP Rankings: Alexander Zverev moves up to No. 4; Rafael Nadal continues positive rise

London [UK], May 20 : After claiming the Italian Open title, Alexander Zverev climbed one spot to fourth position in the latest ATP Ranking on Monday while the Rome runner-up Nicolas Jarry moved to career-high World No. 16.

With 6,345 points Zverev overtook Daniil Medvedev to claim the fourth position and it was the first time the German had prevailed at this level since 2021 when he won in Cincinnati.

With 2295 points, Chilean Jarry climbed to a career-high No. 16 in the ATP Rankings after he reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final in Rome.

The 28-year-old defeated top-seeded players Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas to become the first Chilean to reach an ATP Masters 1000 championship match since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued his stay on the top of the ATP Rankings despite an early exit in Rome with 9,860 points.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Rafael Nadal continued the positive rise in the ranking since his return after the injury layoff. However, the Spaniard shuffled up to 29 places and now entered the list of the top 280 tennis players despite suffering a second-round exit in Rome. The 10-time Rome champion was stunned by Hubert Hurkacz 1-6,3-6 in the Italian Open Round of 64 clash.

Another Chilean Alejandro Tabilo enjoyed a breakthrough run to the semi-finals in Rome. Before this Tabilo had never gone past the fourth round at a Masters 1000 event and en route to his emphatic style campaign he upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round.

On the other hand, the Chinese star Zhang Zhizhen moved back into the Top 50 after he reached the quarter-finals in Rome. Zhang wrapped up four successive straight sets triumphs, including wins against seeded players Adrian Mannarino and Ben Shelton.

Hubert Hurkacz reached a joint career-high ranking of World No. 8 with 3,885 points while Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped to one spot to ninth with 3,700.

The American Tommy Paul, who reached the Rome semi-finals moved two spots up to 12th with 2,655 points.

