Bengaluru Open 2024: Indian stars Nagal, Ramkumar draw French rivals for opening round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 : India's top singles players have drawn French players as their singles main draw first-round rivals at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2024 with second seed Sumit Nagal set to take on Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Ramkumar Ramanathan clashing with Maxime Janver.

The prestigious tournament is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at KSLTA Stadium. Qualifying rounds will begin on Sunday while the final is scheduled on February 18.

Blancaneaux is not a new rival for Nagal, who he has beaten three times so far. Nagal ranked 121, had even beaten him in the Australian Open Qualifiers and would look to extend his dominance over the French player.

Ramkumar has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Janiver and if he clears the first-round hurdle, he is likely to run into top-seed Italian Luca Nardi. Nardi has been drawn to meet a qualifier in his opening round.

"It is always exciting to see Indians in the main draw. Hosting international tournaments in the country helps local players as they get to play alongside top global names. With the presence of players like former World No. 25 Vasek Pospsil, Sumit Nagal and Luca Nardi, the tournament will witness intense competition as fans can expect a week full of exciting and high-voltage action at the KSLTA Stadium," Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman said.

Australian Adam Walton has been seeded third and will open his campaign against Indian wildcard entrant Prajwal Dev.

In the doubles main draw, French Dan Added and Korea's Yun Seong Chung have been given the top billing and will clash with the Australian pair of Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton.

Australia's Christopher Matthew Romios and Poland's Piotr Matuszewski are seeded second and will take on Taipei's Ray Ho and Australia's Calum Puttergill.

There are nine Indians in the doubles main draw. N Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann. They will clash with the German combination of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor