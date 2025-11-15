Birthday Special: Five Times Sania Mirza Put India on the Global Map

Sania Mirza’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From breaking long-standing records to inspiring an entire generation of young girls, she continues to be the epitome of what today’s modern Indian woman stands for — strong, ambitious, fearless, and unapologetically herself. On her birthday today, we celebrate the icon who didn’t just play for herself, but played for a nation that proudly cheered her on. There’s so much to learn from her story, her grit, and her unwavering belief in pushing boundaries.

BecomingWorldNo. 1inWomen’sDoubles

Sania created history by becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in doubles in 2015. It marked a defining moment not just for her career, but for Indian tennis.

WinningSixGrandSlamTitles

From the Australian Open to Wimbledon, Sania has clinched six Grand Slam titles across women’s and mixed doubles. Her consistent dominance on the biggest stages showcased her world-class calibre.

TheHistoricWimbledonGirls’ DoublesWin (2003)

She became the first Indian to win a junior Grand Slam title, setting the tone for a career that would inspire countless young athletes across the country.

AsianGames&CommonwealthGamesGlory

With multiple medals across Asian Games and CWG, Sania established herself as a pillar of Indian sports, repeatedly making the country proud on international platforms.

PadmaBhushan, PadmaShri & RajivGandhiKhelRatnaHonours

Her contribution to Indian tennis earned her some of the nation’s highest civilian and sporting awards — a testament to her legacy, impact, and excellence.