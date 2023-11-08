Dallas, Doha & Munich upgraded To ATP 500 tournaments from 2025

London, Nov 8 Part of an unprecedented set of reforms to strengthen the tennis calendar ATP Tour events in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded to ATP 500 status from 2025, part of an unprecedented set of reforms to strengthen the tennis calendar.

The three event upgrades are set to deliver benefits for fans and players alike, with more action and playing opportunities at bigger events. It marks the ATP’s latest move to enhance the sport’s calendar and premium product, a core objective of the OneVision strategy.

The Dallas Open’s upgrade bid, by GF Sports & Entertainment, was headlined by a relocation to a soon-to-be announced new venue. The city has a long track record of hosting major sporting events including All-Star Games and Super Bowls, and is set to be a host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open (Doha) is a five-time ATP 250 Tournament of the Year winner, as voted by players, known for its world-class standards and attracting one of the strongest player fields in the category.

The BMW Open (Munich) is set to undergo a full-scale renovation of its facility as part of its upgrade plans. The Munich application was a joint bid between Iphitos (owner of the Munich ATP 250 membership) and Champ AG (owner of Lyon ATP 250 membership).

Each of the three tournaments will offer approximately $2.8 million in prize money from 2025 and contribute to a growing ATP 500 Bonus Pool. In total, the three upgrades will deliver approximately $51.7 million in additional player compensation over a five-year period at the ATP 500 category.

As part of the process, ATP 250 tournaments in Atlanta, Lyon and Newport will be retired from 2025.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “OneVision is all about raising the bar for tennis, and unlocking new investment in the game. We’re thrilled to have our Dallas, Doha and Munich events step up to ATP 500 status – delivering improved standards for players and most importantly an enhanced product for our fans.”

The upgrades will expand the ATP 500 category from 13 to 16 tournaments across the season. The cities of Dallas, Doha and Munich join an impressive list of global destinations that already feature across the 500 category, including Acapulco, Barcelona, Basel, Beijing, Dubai, Halle, Hamburg, London, Rio de Janeiro, Rotterdam, Tokyo, Vienna, and Washington D.C.

The changes also coincide with enhancements to the ATP Masters 1000 category, with seven of the nine tournaments to be held as marquee 12-day events from 2025.

