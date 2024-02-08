Davis Cup: India drawn to face Sweden in away World Group I tie in September

London [UK], February 8 : India will face Sweden in a tough away draw in the Davis Cup World Group I tie in September.

The Indian Davis Cup team defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the World Group I play-offs in Islamabad last week, while Sweden fell 1-3 to Brazil at home in the Qualifiers first round. India has never defeated Sweden in five matches.

The Davis Cup World I draws were announced on Thursday, and India has their task cut out for them. The draw, which took place at the ITF headquarters in London on Thursday, determined the 12 ties that will take place in World Group I on either September 13-14 or 14-15.

India and Sweden have a strong Davis Cup rivalry. The most memorable battle between the two countries was in 1987, when Sweden defeated India 5-0 in the final. Since then, India has played in the group stage twice (in 2000 and 2005), losing both occasions.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I draw has delivered some mouthwatering clashes - including a home tie for Novak Djokovic's Serbia against Stefanos Tsitsipas' Greece.

The teams that win in World Group I in September will all book their places in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers - from where they will be one tie victory away from the Davis Cup Finals.

