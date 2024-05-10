Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Italian Open due to illness

Rome [Italy], May 10 : Defending champion Elena Rybakina on Friday withdrew from the Italian Open due to illness ahead of her first-round match.

The No.4 seeded player Rybakina was scheduled to face Irina-Camelia Begu at the Center Court on Friday.

https://twitter.com/InteBNLdItalia/status/1788873452033565047

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from Rome this year, but unfortunately I do not feel well enough to compete. I have such good memories from last year and was looking forward to defending my title," Rybakina said in a statement as quoted by ATP.

"Rome is so special to me, and I look forward to being back next year to reclaim my title and play in front of the Italian fans," she further added.

https://twitter.com/InteBNLdItalia/status/1788868637337477468

Rybakina will be replaced by France's Oceane Dodin, the tournament said in a post on X.

"We wish our 2023 champion a speedy recovery," they added.

This is the second time, Rybakina withdrew from an event as the defending champion. In March, she pulled out of the Indian Wells, also citing a gastrointestinal illness.

