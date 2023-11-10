Djokovic gears up to chase record books at ATP Finals

New Delhi, Nov 9 Novak Djokovic, the world's number one, is poised to enter the record books at the upcoming ATP Finals, starting on Sunday.

Djokovic finds himself in a high-stakes situation, deadlocked with Roger Federer for the most titles in tournament history at six. Securing just one more would propel the 36-year-old to stand alone as the most decorated player in event history.

The Serbian great, who trained on Thursday at the Pala Alpitour, headlines the Green Group at the Pala Alpitour. He will compete against home favourite Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune at the season finale.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is on the brink of clinching his record-extending eighth ATP Year-End No. 1 honour. Two years back, he surpassed Pete Sampras' six-year No. 1 finishes, solidifying his status for the most year-end top rankings in history.

Should he accomplish the feat again this year, the week after the ATP Finals Djokovic would become the first player in ATP Rankings history to reach 400 weeks at World No. 1. The only other man to hit the 300-weeks mark is Federer (310).

Djokovic is vying for his 98th tour-level title, a victory that would bring him within two wins of entering the exclusive club of players with 100 tour-level crowns, alongside Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103).

