Djokovic headlines Paris Masters doubles, to partner compatriot Kecmanovic

Paris [France], October 19 : World No.1 Novak Djokovic will headline a star-studded doubles fixture at the Paris Masters, where he will play alongside fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for the first time.

The Rolex Paris Masters will be held from October 30 to November 5.

The six-time Paris singles winner has previously played doubles at Bercy with three different partners (2008, 2016, 2021). This wil mark Djokovic's fourth doubles participation of the season. He has already competed in Adelaide-1, Cincinnati and the Davis Cup.

The Serb player has not competed on the ATP Tour since winning the US Open this September but he will return to the court at the 2023 Paris Masters.

The field will be led by the three doubles teams who have already qualified for the ATP Finals. The defending champions, Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski, Roland Garros champions Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, and US Open finalists Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, will also be vying for the title.

US Open champions Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury and Marcelo Melo-Alexander Zverev are two other combinations to keep an eye on.

He is the top seed in the singles main draw and has also agreed to play doubles in the year's last ATP Masters 1000 event.

Last year, Djokovic reached the men's singles final of the Paris Masters, where he was defeated by young Danish tennis player Dane Holger Rune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor