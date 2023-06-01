Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Sebastian Sachs

London [UK], June 1 : The 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with her fifth coach in under two years after parting ways with Sebastian Sachs.

The 20-year-old had joined hands with Sachs- who had guided Belinda Bencic to an Olympic gold medal in 2021 - in December.

https://twitter.com/EmmaRaducanu/status/1664193119384903680

As she recovers from three surgeries on her wrists and one on her ankle, Raducanu has ruled out of the ongoing French Open 2023 and the grass-court season.

"I have really enjoyed Seb's coaching and working with him, it's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards," the 2021 US Open champion posted on Twitter.

Over the last two years, Raducanu has had a long list of coaches. Nigel Sears supported Raducanu as she advanced to the fourth round of the Wimbledon tournament in 2021, while Andrew Richardson led her to a surprise victory at the US Open when she became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam championship.

However, Raducanu decided not to continue their brief collaboration since she was looking for a coach with WTA Tour expertise. In November 2021, she began working with Torben Beltz, the longtime mentor of Angelique Kerber, although their relationship would only survive for five months.

Raducanu teamed up with Sachs but was only able to play 10 matches due to injuries.

Raducanu has dropped to world No. 107 in the WTA rankings after a string of setbacks over the last two seasons. She will not compete at Wimbledon this year and is doubtful for the US Open, which begins on August 28 in New York.

