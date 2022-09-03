Emotional Serena Williams retires after career`s last match at US Open 2022

Tennis legend Serena Williams bowed out of US Open 2022 in what could be her last match on a court. She lost 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in Round 3 of Women's singles on Friday. The tennis star had announced that this will be her last singles outing in the US Open and that she is retiring from the sport.

She broke into tears as she waved the home crowd after her loss in what was her swansong match.The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion turns 41 in three weeks' time, had said she remained "vague" over her retirement plans but without a major title since 2017, her 27-year-career is now almost certainly over.